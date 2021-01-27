Brokerages Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

ARLO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,805. The stock has a market cap of $649.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

