Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.32. Banner posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banner stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,491. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

