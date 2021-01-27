Brokerages Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HONE. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 402.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 160,265 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,051. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $612.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

