Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $275.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce $275.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.85 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $324.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. 1,542,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,954. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,423 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,481 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $15,131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

