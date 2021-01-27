Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.27). Intersect ENT posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XENT. BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $12,199,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,624 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $5,651,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 145,382 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XENT opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $831.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

