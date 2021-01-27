Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). OneSpaWorld posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OneSpaWorld presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,202. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $792.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

