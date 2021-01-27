Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Sprout Social reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

SPT stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.86. 8,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -39.10. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $70.96.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $2,391,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,232 shares of company stock worth $12,449,553.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sprout Social by 201.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

