Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to post $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $11.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,386,000 after buying an additional 2,294,127 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 182.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 931,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,307,000 after acquiring an additional 602,193 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 73.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,647,000 after purchasing an additional 592,590 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,997,000 after purchasing an additional 365,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after purchasing an additional 311,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.12. 57,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,083. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.