Brokerages Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to announce sales of $27.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.34 million and the lowest is $26.30 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $46.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $104.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.50 million to $105.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $108.15 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $110.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 362,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,524. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $558.05 million, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $107,108.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 61,031 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 306,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

