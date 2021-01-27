Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $10.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $10.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. FMR LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after purchasing an additional 748,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,870. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

