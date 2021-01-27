Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.08. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $76,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,709 shares of company stock worth $29,237,678 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,732,000 after buying an additional 126,781 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,236,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,214,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 601,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,864,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 184,693 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.