Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post sales of $82.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.34 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $96.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $328.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.11 million to $338.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $297.21 million, with estimates ranging from $271.67 million to $324.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million.

Several research analysts have commented on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

GLOP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $164.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth $229,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

