Brokerages Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.13. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

