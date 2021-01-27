Brokerages Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report $4.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 billion and the lowest is $4.01 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $5.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $15.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $18.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.26. The stock had a trading volume of 651,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,424. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.05. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

