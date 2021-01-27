Brokerages Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post sales of $433.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.50 million and the highest is $437.00 million. NICE reported sales of $431.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.36.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $265.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $100,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

