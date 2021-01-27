Brokerages Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.30). Stitch Fix posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFIX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $141,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 23,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $921,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,935 shares of company stock worth $22,653,905. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.17. 376,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,335. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -186.84 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

