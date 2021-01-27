Brokerages Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to post $30.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.69 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $25.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $129.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.68 billion to $131.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $130.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.48 billion to $137.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $224,716,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after acquiring an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 37.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,276,000 after acquiring an additional 459,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded down $8.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.05. 4,166,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average is $273.79. The firm has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

