Brokerages Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce sales of $2.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $2.80 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 170.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $78.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.13 million to $80.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $149.50 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $294.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $61,448.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $217,138.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,851 shares in the company, valued at $7,093,630.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,837 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $29.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.45. The company had a trading volume of 275,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,151. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73 and a beta of -0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

