Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.06. Visteon posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.42 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on VC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $93,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $596,535. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 44.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 177.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.65. 12,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visteon has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

