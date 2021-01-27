Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.21. Zillow Group posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 211.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of ZG stock traded down $9.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.09. 996,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.72. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $159.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,674,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 206,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $17,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

