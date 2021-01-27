Brokerages Set Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Target Price at €97.08

Shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €97.75 ($115.00).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €85.29 ($100.34) on Friday. Airbus SE has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is €90.72 and its 200 day moving average is €76.18.

About Airbus SE (AIR.PA)

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

