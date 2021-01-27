Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) PT at C$83.17

Shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$83.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) stock opened at C$88.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.27. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of C$18.56 and a 1-year high of C$91.38.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 5.6500003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 4.08%.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

