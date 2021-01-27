Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) PT at $163.21

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.39.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after purchasing an additional 467,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $6.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.63. 4,081,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.21. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

