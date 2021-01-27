Brokerages Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target at $90.41

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.12.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE CHGG opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -500.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.23. Chegg has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $104.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 228.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Chegg by 88.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chegg by 70.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after purchasing an additional 289,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

