Brokerages Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) PT at $113.00

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

ETN opened at $120.74 on Friday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.47. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Eaton by 731.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

