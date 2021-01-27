Brokerages Set First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) PT at $19.00

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

FFWM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Foundation by 531.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFWM opened at $21.47 on Friday. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

