Brokerages Set Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) PT at $40.00

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

HLMAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Halma has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

