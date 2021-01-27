Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price at $109.45

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research increased their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $79.68 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

