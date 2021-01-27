Brokerages Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Price Target at $128.93

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.73. The company had a trading volume of 836,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,896. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.2144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. AXA S.A. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $18,450,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in PerkinElmer by 77.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

