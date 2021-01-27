Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT at $49.33

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,200,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,321 shares of company stock worth $8,400,122. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 757.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.