Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Price Target at C$37.42

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 9,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.27, for a total transaction of C$248,050.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$681,582.44.

Shares of TSE:SSRM opened at C$21.93 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

