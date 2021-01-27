Brokerages Set Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) PT at GBX 243

Shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 243 ($3.17).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) stock opened at GBX 210.40 ($2.75) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 242.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 183.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. Superdry plc has a 12 month low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Superdry plc (SDRY.L) Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

