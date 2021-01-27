Brokerages Set Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) PT at $127.47

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.47.

Several research firms recently commented on ZEN. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,956,000 after acquiring an additional 154,198 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Zendesk by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after acquiring an additional 254,346 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after acquiring an additional 250,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zendesk by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,918. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -92.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.13 and its 200 day moving average is $114.63.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

