Brokers Issue Forecasts for City Holding’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of City in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in City by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in City by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in City by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

