Brokers Issue Forecasts for QuinStreet, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of QuinStreet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the technology company will earn $0.44 per share for the year.

QNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of QNST opened at $22.09 on Monday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $407,187.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,998 shares in the company, valued at $863,965.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,272. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,164,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,187,000 after purchasing an additional 153,765 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 23.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 67,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

