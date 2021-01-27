Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vista Outdoor Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

VSTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

VSTO stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. AJO LP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

