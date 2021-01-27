Brokers Offer Predictions for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.70.

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock opened at C$25.79 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The company has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.81.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$565.70 million.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

