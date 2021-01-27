Brokers Offer Predictions for Tenaris S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

TS stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tenaris by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth $219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.