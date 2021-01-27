Brokers Set Expectations for CDW Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for CDW in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CDW’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $134.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.39.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.