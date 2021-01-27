Brokers Set Expectations for Repsol, S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Repsol in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the energy company will earn $0.23 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REPYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

