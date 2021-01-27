Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) (TSE:OSP) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) (TSE:OSP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.45. Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 750 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54.

About Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO) (TSE:OSP)

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

