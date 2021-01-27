Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Raised to $90.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

BRKS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $86.05.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

