Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

