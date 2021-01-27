Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Intel by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Intel by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 907,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after buying an additional 62,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Intel by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

