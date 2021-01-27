Bryn Mawr Bank Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

BMTC stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $643.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

