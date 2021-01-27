Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,478,000 after acquiring an additional 127,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 29.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

NYSE:BG traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 30,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

