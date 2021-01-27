Burgundy Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Shares Down 6.1%

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 2,876,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,095,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

