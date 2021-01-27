Burlington Stores’ (BURL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $258.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.68.

BURL stock opened at $251.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.65 and its 200-day moving average is $216.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.66 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,326,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

