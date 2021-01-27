Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

BFST stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $432.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.