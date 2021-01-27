C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Up 1.7%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.91. Approximately 45,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 21,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.63.

In other C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) news, Director Eliahu Tzion Fathi sold 10,600 shares of C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$28,938.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$926,562. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $39,986 in the last 90 days.

About C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

